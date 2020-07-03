'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon On Pay-cuts: 'It Is Happening With Everyone'

Just like film industries across the world, the Indian television fraternity, too, is facing the brunt of the Coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with a leading news daily, television actor Saumya Tandon revealed that many actors from the TV industry have been asked to take a pay cut owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the same, Saumya Tandon revealed that a new altered fee will be applied to the work done in the future and not for the work done in the past, for which payments are still pending.

Saumya Tandon also revealed that this decision has been taken due to the ‘shaken-up economy of the country' and she added that the COVID-19 disease has been ‘unkind to many’. Furthermore, Saumya Tandon remarked that all the production houses have informed their artists that a certain amount of cooperation might be required in the future. In the interview, Saumya Tandon revealed that she understands the situation of the daily workers who are waiting for the shootings to begin.

However, the actor added, that only those actors should return to the shoots who feel that the arrangements made on the sets are good enough. Saumya Tandon remarked that the situation in Mumbai is risky and scary. Saumya Tandon is currently working on the much-loved show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The Indian television industry faced the wrath of the Coronavirus as many shoots were halted in March. However, the shoots resumed recently with the makers taking extra care on the sets.

TV actors who reeled from financial distress amid a pandemic

The unprecedented lockdown extension has seen many actors come out and openly speak about the financial dilemma they are reeling under. In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Ashiesh Roy, who is known for his work in television soap dramas like Sasural Simar Ka, spoke about his kidney infection and he might have to soon stop dialysis as he has no resources left to fund the process. Ashiesh Roy also revealed that he urgently needs a surgery that costs Rs 1 lakh, however, he has no funds for the same. Ashiesh revealed that he is on the path to recovery as most of the excess water in his body has been removed, however, the doctors have inserted a temporary catheter into his neck, which will be shifted to a different side after ten dialysis sessions.

This comes after actor Rajesh Kareer spoke about his financial stress and pleaded his viewers to donate him ₹300-400. Rajesh Kareer asked for the money so that he could travel back to his native place in Punjab. The video shared on Facebook features a distressed Rajesh Kareer saying that people might recognise him from his show, Begusarai.

