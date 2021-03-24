Bhagyalakshmi Breaks Down In Tears After Hearing About Her Ex-husband's Death On Bigg Boss

In a shocking turn of events, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant Bhagyalakshmi had to face a piece of sad news during the recent episode of the show. Bhagyalakshmi’s ex-husband Ramesh passed away recently. She was informed about his unfortunate demise by Bigg Boss during the latest episode. According to a report by Pinkvilla, she was also asked if she wanted to go back home. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant Bhagyalakshmi's ex-husband passes away

Bhagyalakshmi was informed about the demise of her ex-husband in the confession room. Bigg Boss started by saying that there is bad news for her. On asking Bigg Boss to continue what it was, the news was shared with her. The dubbing artist went numb for a while after hearing the news and did not react to it. However, after a few moments, she broke down in tears and recalled some of her memories with him. On being asked if she wanted to go back, she said that they were legally separated for a long time and if she goes back, her presence would be causing unnecessary chaos. She requested to have a word with her sons and shared that they have to be present there to perform his last rites. Even after leaving the confession room, Bhagyalakshmi was still crying.

See the video here

After getting to know about this, other housemates rushed to her for consoling. They also seemed to have been shocked by this unfortunate news. Bhagyalakshmi further went on to explain that she knew her ex-husband was facing some severe health issues. She also shared that his kidneys were damaged and she had offered to donate her kidney for him. She had met him before entering the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant Bhagyalakshmi was also worried about the audience would perceive her decision if she continued to be on the show. Fearing this she said that she will now have to leave the show. She was concerned about how the people would think if she continued to be a part of the show even knowing about her ex-husband’s demise. However, Firoz and Sandhya came ahead and suggested she should not leave the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3's evictions

In the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3's evictions, Remya Panicker was recently evicted from the house. The Bigg Boss Malayalam 3's episodes have become more interesting after the recent turn of events in the house. Last week another wild card entrant Angel Thomas was evicted in one of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3's episodes.

Image Credits: Asianet Instagram