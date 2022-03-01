Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree has participated in the reality TV show Smart Jodi alongside husband Himalay Dassani. In the upcoming episode of the game show, the veteran actor will travel down memory lane to recall a few emotional moments about her wedding day. The makers of Smart Jodi recently also took to Instagram to share a new promo of the next episode which sees Bhagyashree breaking into tears as she opens up of her marriage.

Bhagyashree opens on the family's rejection of her wedding

In the new promo, Bhagyashree looks gorgeous as a bride in a red saree. Soon after the star opened up on how she and her husband faced rejection from her families when they approached them about their plans to tie the knot. Bhagyashree added that her family did not attend her wedding ceremony. It seems that the makers decided to give the couple a happy wedding moment and hence the two were seen exchanging varmalas in the teaser video.

While recalling her wedding day, Bhagyashree almost choked up as she said, "There was no one at my wedding except him (Himalay Dassani). When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it. Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes they should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it's their life that they need to live it."

In the end, the actor also added that she feels angry when people say she ran away to marry her husband. She concluded, "When people say that I ran away to get married, I feel so angry. Because I didn't". Take a look at the promo of Smart Jodi below:

On the professional front, Bhagyashree will share the screen space with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the period romance movie, Radhe Shyam. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Prabhas as a Palmist who falls in love with Hegde's doctor Prerana. What happens after is a tale of mystical romance with the main protagonists fighting against destiny to live happily ever after. Radhe Shyam is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@starplus