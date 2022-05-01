Bhagyashree Reveals How Life Changed Post Marriage; Says Her Husband Was 'very Possessive'

Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree recently spilt beans on her life after tying the knot with Himalaya Dasani, stating that her husband was 'very possessive' and not open to seeing her doing romantic scenes with other actors. She also talked about her husband's family, who weren't well versed with 'anything of the way life was outside.'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul star mentioned how drastically her life would change the moment she stepped foot into her marital house. She added, "I would no longer be Bhagyashree the actress and there would be so many things that you would have to do hands-on as any other housewife does."

Bhagyashree reveals how life changed post marriage

Bhagyashree also mentioned how due to her husband's extreme possessiveness, she was left with a lesser spectrum of films to star in. Due to the project's romantic elements and scenes with co-actors, her husband felt quite uncomfortable with such ventures. She added, "So yes that made it an impossible task for me to say yes to those films because I prioritised us first."

While Bhagyashree received critical acclaim for her stint in Maine Pyar Kiya, her future projects like Tyagi, and Rana among others become few and far in number. Her career resurged in the 2000s when she became a part of independent films such as Shotru Dhongsho, and Uthaile Ghoonghta Chand Dekhle. The actor eventually appeared in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Red Alert: The War Within and the most recent Seetharama Kalyana (2019).

Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalaya in 1990, with the duo sharing two children - son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani.

Abhimanyu has already ventured into films with the 2018 action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He was most recently seen in director Vivek Soni's romantic comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar alongside Sanya Malhotra. The film starred the duo as a newlywed couple who were forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect., struggling with the problems of long-distance marriage. It premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on 5 November 2021. He will now be seen alongside Shirley Setia in Nikamma.

