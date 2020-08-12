'Bhakarwadi' Unit To Donate Plasma After Seven Members’ Recover From COVID-19

Production and filming on several projects have resumed after a long hiatus due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Comedy television series Bhakharwadi was among the shows that recently resumed filming. However, a few crew members were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, with one worker losing his life. Now the team has opted for plasma donation and providing remuneration to the family of the deceased.

'Bhakarwadi' team donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19

Bhakarwadi producer Jamnadas Majethia talked about the deadly virus in an interview with a news portal. He said that the coronavirus pandemic is a universal shock. It has halted every sphere of our life. He mentioned that thousands have lost their lives and millions are affected. The tremors are felt everywhere, it has made lives uncertain and created a fearful atmosphere, he noted. Jamnadas Majethia added that yet, humans know how to “evolve and adapt” to the new situation. He stated that “boldly facing adversity and turning the same into an opportunity” is in our DNA.

Soon after Bhakarwadi resume filming, eight of its crew members were tested COVID-19 positive. Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to the virus. The shoot was immediately shut down, but shortly the unit got back on sets. As per reports, the entire crew got tested with the hygiene and safety standard being revisited. Daily three vitamins tablet for the whole team, UV machine, and a few more elements were also put into practice.

The victim gets ₹25 lacs in an insurance claim by Alliance Insurance Brokers & Go digit general Insurance. Following the matter, a special task force was set up along with the insurance company to track and retrieve the insurance compensation amount for the deceased. According to reports, the special tasked forced succeeded in getting the compensation of ₹25 lacs to the family of the worker who lost his life on the sets of Bhakarwadi.

Plasma transfusion is currently considered as an effective treatment for critical cases of COVID-19. After the unfortunate event, Bhakarwadi team vowed to fight against the virus. Now the crew has entered into an arrangement with Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for plasma donation by all the recovered members from the unit.

