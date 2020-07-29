'Bhakharwadi' Crew Member Succumbs To COVID-19, A Few Others Test Positive

Almost A month after resuming the shoot for the popular comedy show Bhakharwadi, a crew member died of Coronavirus last week. Some crew members of the show have also tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing swab tests. The producer of Bhakharwadi, JD Majethia confirmed the news and said that the entire cast and crew will be tested for the virus.

Bhakharwadi show's crew member passes away due to Covid-19

Speaking about the demise of the crew member, the producer said that a sad incident had taken place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. On July 11, a tailor from their crew of Bhakharwadi complained of weakness. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. The tailor came to work on July 12 and the next day he said he wanted to go home. The producer further added that as a rule of the production house they keep in touch with people who are unwell regularly.

The crew members of Bhakharwadi are also asked to produce a doctor's certificate of their well being and when they can rejoin shoot. On July 19, the tailor was reminded of this on the group via message. After not getting a reply, the team called him up to ask him about his well being. On July 21, the team got the news that he had passed away. The entire crew of Bhakharwadi was shocked to hear about the sad demise of the tailor. The production house is in touch with the tailor's family and is doing the needful to help them.

JD Majethia also confirmed that those who were in close proximity to the crew member have got tested. Since the team was in a challenging situation, they have consulted the best doctors. The doctors have done a swab test of nearly 70 crew members of Bhakharwadi including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff as well as suppliers. A few of them have tested positive and have been quarantined.

The producer assured that they had been following the government guidelines. Shooting for Bhakharwadi has been put to a halt since July 26. The producer said that he is shocked to know that young people have tested positive and assured they will be more vigilant when shooting resumes.

