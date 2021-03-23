Bharathi Kannamma Cast Includes Roshini Haripriyan, Arun Prasad And Others; Read Details

Tamil drama Bharathi Kannamma, directed by Praveen Bennett, premiered on the 25th of February 2019. The main cast of Bharathi Kannamma included actors like Roshni Haripriyan Das and Arun Prasad. The supporting Bharathi Kannamma serial’s cast consisted of a talented ensemble of actors like Raksha Chauhan, Farina Rahman, and Lisha Rajkumar.

The plot of the serial revolves around Kannamma, a dark-skinned girl, who gets bullied by her fair-skinned sister and has to now fight against societal pressure after getting married to Dr. Bharathi. Here is detailed information on the Bharathi Kannamma cast and characters. Take a look!

Bharathi Kannamma cast and characters

Roshini Haripriyan

The 26-year-old actress playing the role of Kannamma Bharathi Priyan is Roshini Haripriyan. The actress plays the role of Bharathi's wife and mother of two kids namely Hema and Soundarya Lakshmi. Playing the lead role, the plot of the show revolves around her being a dar-skinned, talented, courageous tailor and food supplier.

Arun Prasad

Adding to the main cast of Bharathi Kannamma, Arun Prasad plays the role of Dr. Bharathi Priyan. Arun portrays the role of Kannamma's husband and the love interest of Venba. The doctor got married to Kannamma but got estranged after suspecting that she cheated on him with his friend Varun.

Kanmani Manoharan

Playing the role of Kannamma's half-sister, Kanmani Manoharan portrays the role of Anjali aka Sweety. Sweety is a fair-skinned girl who hates Kannamma as she had feelings for Dr. Bharati. Now married to Bharati's younger brother, Anjali plays a negative role in the lead's life. Kanmani Manoharan worked in a movie called To Akhire Mun in 2010.

Akilan Pushparaj

Akilan Pushparaj plays the role of Akhilan who is Anjali's husband. The character of Akhilan got married to Anjali as he loved her. He went on to unite Bharati and Kannamma with the help of his parents. Akhilan supports Kannamma along with his parents and hates Venba. Akilan Pushparaj has worked in movies and series like Trisha Illana Nayanthara and Cooku with Comali.

Farina Azad

The young actress Farina Azad portrays the role of Doctor Venba, Bharathi's ex-girlfriend. Farina portrays the role of Venba who killed Bharathi's first lover as she wants to unite with Bharati. Venba also tried to kill Kannamma on several occasions and actively tries to sabotage their relationship.

Promo Pic credit: Roshini Haripriyan Instagram and still from Bharathi Kannamma.