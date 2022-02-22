BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Shares His Plans To Enter Politics post 'Shark Tank India'

Shark Tank India recently completed its first season in February and received widespread popularity during its run on Sony TV. All the Sharks on the show also shot to fame and recently Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe sat down for an interview and answered several fans' questions. The entrepreneur also spoke about his future plans and said that he would eventually like to get into politics.

Ashneer Grover shares his plans to enter politics

Ashneer Grover sat down with Rohan Joshi for his YouTube talk show and spoke about his plans to enter politics in future. The business man was asked about his future plans and said, "Eventually I will get into politics at some point in time. When you build a business you generate employment and impact a certain number of people, which is never usually talked about and I think it is a very noble thing. I think I will make a bigger impact by getting into Nation-building and doing something meaningful there. Even though we all startup founders have become an important part of the Indian economy we are still very under-represented in politics."

More about Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company. The show received 62,000 aspirants from India, out of which 198 businesses were selected to pitch their ideas to the “sharks”. Out of 198 investment pitches at the reality TV show, 67 businesses got deals this season.

The Sharks for the season were Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart - People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt. These self-made multi-millionaires judge the business concepts and products pitched and then decide whether to invest their own money to help market and mentor each contestant.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover