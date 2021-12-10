Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Pregnancy: 'Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai'

Comedian Bharti Singh announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She relayed the news in her usual humour on a Youtube video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. Bharti and Harsh had tied the knot in 2017 and have since appeared in several reality TV shows together.

In her video posted on YouTube, Bharti recorded her reaction to the confirmation of her pregnancy. She informed that she had been taking pregnancy tests on-camera for the last six months.

'Hum Maa Banne Wale Hein'

In the video, a hopeful Bharti Singh gasps and shrieks after the test confirms her pregnancy. With a happy sniffle, she exclaims, "Oh, God!" as she holds the positive test for the camera.

Then, in her usual comic manner, she says that she will inform her husband, who, despite her loud scream has refused to wake up. Frolicking outside the room, she takes some time to gather words to relay the news to Haarsh. Before relaying the news, however, she takes a moment to dance, playing loud music via her AirPods.

On learning the news, Harsh spends a moment in disbelief before being humorously chided for asking his wife if she was joking.

The couple ends the video by saying, "Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are expecting)."

Watch the full video here:

'Baby Limbachiaa coming soon'

The couple's friend Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram and shared a photo of Haarsh, Aly Goni, Punit J Pathak and his wife Nidhi Moony Singh pointing at Bharti’s baby bump. "Baby Limbachiaa coming soon," she captioned the post.

(Image: @bharti.laughterqueen/Instagram)