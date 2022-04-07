Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Spotted With Baby Boy For The First Time; See Pictures

On Sunday, April 3, TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirmed that they are blessed with a baby boy, leaving their fandom rejoiced. Now, four days after the arrival of their newborn, comedy queen Bharti Singh has been discharged from the hospital. On Thursday, April 7, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa made their first appearance with their baby boy as they stepped out of the hospital in the city.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa spotted with their baby boy

The new mommy in town Bharti Singh was beaming with tremendous joy as she posed for paps outside the medical facility. Meanwhile, Haarsh Limbachiyaa being a doting father, held his new born close with an infectious smile on his face. Needless to say, the TV couple are enjoying the best time of their lives and their latest photos are a testimony to it. It is important to note, to maintain the privacy of the child, the couple chose to not reveal the face of their newborn on the camera. Take a look at the pictures below:

It was in December last year when comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced the news of them becoming parents via social media. After the arrival of their first born, the couple jointly revealed the news on their Instagram handles. The popular TV couple looked elegant in the annoucement post, which happened to be a photo from one of their previous photoshoots. The couple took their twinning and winning game a notch higher in matching white ensembles. The monotone of the picture was broken with blue colourful flowers placed inside a basket, held by Bharti. The blue colour was seemingly used to mark the arrival of their son, meanwhile 'It's a Boy' text was printed in bold on the photograph, confirming their happiness. Take a look at it here:

Ever since the announcement, the couple has been sharing a slew of stunning pictures from their pre-birth photoshoots. As soon as the news of their baby boy surfaced online, it took social media by storm. A slew of celebs including Mouni Roy, Jasmin Bhasin and more took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents.

Image: Varindar Chawla