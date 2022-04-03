Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Baby Boy; Mouni Roy & More Extend Best Wishes

It was in December last year when comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced the news of them becoming parents via social media, thereby leaving their fandom rejoiced. Now, on Sunday, April 3, the TV couple has finally embraced parenthood. Taking to Instagram, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirmed that they are blessed with a baby boy.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their firstborn

In the announcement post, the popular TV couple looked elegant in the pic, which happened to be from one of their previous photoshoots. The couple took their twinning and winning game a notch higher in matching white ensembles. The monotony of the picture is broken with blue colourful flowers placed inside a basket, which was being held by Bharti.

The blue colour is seemingly used to mark the arrival of their son, meanwhile 'It's a Boy' text was printed in bold on the photograph, confirming their happiness. However, to maintain the privacy of the child, the couple has chosen to not reveal the face of their newborn. Take a look at the photo below:

While announcing that they are expecting their firstborn, the couple posted a hilarious video on their YouTube channel titled, 'Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become mothers)’. The clip on LOL Life of Limbachiyaas began with Bharti showcasing her long wait for becoming a parent as she filmed herself taking several tests on camera. When the result turned positive, the comedian gasped in excitement.

However, she did not forget to add a tinge of comedy while disclosing it to her husband, "How do I tell him it's not his baby," she asked. When Haarsh finally learnt about the news, he hugged Bharti, beaming with tremendous joy. "It's a good thing that Bharti is recording this. We are going to become mothers," he joked. He later corrected himself stating, "She is going to become a mother and I am going to become a father. You all will be troubled and so will we because we are having a baby. Seriously, we are very happy”.

Ever since the announcement, the couple has been sharing a slew of stunning pictures from their pre-birth photoshoots. As soon as the news of their baby boy surfaced online, it took social media by storm. A slew of celebs including Mouni Roy, Jasmin Bhasin and more took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. Take a look at it below:

Image: Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen