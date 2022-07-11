Popular comedian Bharti Singh recently welcomed her child into the world with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on April 3, 2022. As the duo's son Laksh turns three months old in July, his parents decided to reveal his fans to their fans and followers who have been longing to catch the first glimpse of the little one.

The couple, who has an active YouTube account has now shared a video revealing their son, whom they call Gola's face to fans.

Bharti Singh's son face revealed

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took to their YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), and gave their fans and followers the first look at their son Laksh's face. They decorated their home with white and blue balloons and other decorative materials and also presented the little one with a cake as he turned three months old.

They then counted down from three and opened a massive gift box, in which their son lay down. He was seen wearing the most adorable format outfit as he donned a white shirt with red suspenders, shorts, and a bow tie. the happy couple carried their son in their arms, planted several kisses on his cheeks, and also lifted him up in the air as they revealed his face to fans for the first time.

Watch the video here:

The duo also gave fans a glimpse into their son's room, which was full of adorable stuffed animals and toys. The couple also had a photoshoot with their son and spent some quality time with him before the camera for the first time. Fans then headed to the comments section and flooded it with heaps of love for the trio as they sent their best to them.

Bharti earlier shared the first post featuring her son on April 24. She was seen holding him close as he was wrapped in a blue and white cloth. The new mom donned a pink outfit as she closed her eyes and smiled from ear to ear. She called him her 'lifeline' and wishes poured in for her and Haarsh as they embarked on a new journey as parents.

Image: Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen