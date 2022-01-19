Bharti Singh Excited To Be 'India's 1st Pregnant Anchor', Makes A Strong Statement; Watch

Bharti Singh is expecting her first child, and she is out to make a statement. The actor-comedian wants to change the mindset of people who think that pregnant ladies should remain at home and not work or perform any enjoyable activity. On the contrary, she has kickstarted a new show ahead of the new arrival in her life.

As she started shooting for the show Hunarbaaz, Bharti admitted that there was a nervousness to shoot when she had to be cautious, with the comments from her mother at the back of her mind. The Comedy Circus star, however, expressed her excitement and called herself 'India's first pregnant anchor.'

Bharti Singh excited to be 'India's first pregnant anchor'

In behind-the-scenes videos of Colors TV show Hunarbaaz, Bharti could be heard saying,

"So guys, I have reached the sets. I am nervous to shoot this way for the first time; It is my first day after getting pregnant. However, when your family and staff is there with you, there is nothing to fear." "I am excited and also worried," she added.

Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko.



Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/fowMt3Hoke — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

She joked, "There are some family members, who tell you to go ahead and do it without any worry. Here they scare you. My Mummy says, please take care of yourself, what if you fall down, what if someone's hand hits you, I have come with such wishes."

"Mummys always frighten us a lot. I want to change this mindset that in pregnancy one should only sit at home. Why do they say that you should stop singing and dancing, Why? It is a good practice right?" "So mummy and all other Mummys, I am going to change your mind and be India's first pregnant anchor," she added.

Bharti Singh's husband on Hunarbaaz shoot

Her husband, writer-actor Haarsh Limbachiyaa said, "It is the first day for Hunarbaaz and everyone is saying that Bharti is pregnant and take care of her. Since it is the first day, there is apprehension on how it would work out, but surely after this passes, things would ease off."

"It is a new show, and the shoot is new, and we are not two but three shooting, so there is tension. Hope for the best.", he further stated.

Hunarbaaz is being telecast from January 2022 and will air on Colors on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.