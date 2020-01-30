Bharti Singh Gets Inked, Tattoos Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Name

Comedian Bharti Singh often shares adorable pictures with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on social media. They are one of the most admired couples in the industry. The screenwriter, born on January 30, turned 33 this year. To make this day special for him, wife Bharti Singh gave him an amazing surprise. The TV actor got his name inked on her arm. Overwhelmed with this gesture, Haarsh shared a picture of it on his social media for their fans.

Bharti Singh gets inked, tattoos Haarsh Limbachiyaa name

Flattered by this, the screenwriter wrote for her, "What a gift! She can’t even take injections, and she did it for me. This is the best gift from my love. Thank you so much for lovely tattoo (sic).” In the picture, Bharti is seen adorably flaunting her tattoo which is her husband's name along with two birds on a branch.

Singh also took to her social media to share a series of pictures for his birthday. In the caption, she simply wished a happy birthday to her 'soulmate'. The couple is seen adorably posing in all fo the pictures.

The tattoo studio where Bharti got inked also shared a series of pictures on their story. The crew is happily posing alongside Singh while she is seen flaunting her tattoo. Bharti Singh also posted a video on her story thanking the crew for their help with the surprise.

The duo tied the knot in December 2017 and had a dreamy wedding in Goa which was attended by their friends and family. The couple is set to host the upcoming dance reality show India's Best Dancer together. Scheduled to premiere in February, the show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis.

