Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot on 3 December 2017 and since then, they have appeared in several TV reality shows together. They are much loved by fans for their amazing comic timing.

Bharti and Haarsh never fail to impress the audience with their funny antics. The couple never misses a chance to pull each other’s leg on several occasions. Recently, the soon-to-be parents took to their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaas, and had a fun session where they answered fans' questions about their pregnancy journey and revealed many amusing facts about their future baby.

Bharti Singh's hilarious response to Haarsh Limbachiyaa's comment on having more kids

In the video, Bharti revealed many interesting details on their married life and pregnancy. Bharti opened up on the fact that Haarsh wanted to have more kids. Responding hilariously to that Bharti said-

“Sabzi thodi hai ki agar khayenge aur mazaa aaya sabko toh aur bana lenge! Aise nahi hota. Main itne mahine ghar nahi baith sakti, main ek independent ladki hoon (It’s not like getting vegetables.. That is not how it works. I can’t sit at home for so many months, I am an independent woman).”

Further, they addressed one of the fan's questions, where the fan asked the couple to throw some light on whether the child would become a comedian like Bharti or a writer like Haarsh. Adding to which Bharti says-

“Bachcha comedian hoga kyunki writers ko paise nahi milte. Aur comedians ko…uff uff uff (The child will be a comedian because writers don’t get paid. Whereas, comedians earn a lot of money)”

Replying to Bharti's comments on Writers, Haarsh hilariously responds and says that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video writers are paid a whopping amount, adding to which he says-

“Itne paise milte hai ki utne mein 5-6 Bharti Singh aa jaaye (You get so much money that you can get 5-6 Bharti Singh's in that amount),”

For the unversed, the soon-to-be couple is currently appearing as a host of Colors channel's talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. Earlier, Colors Tv announced that Haarsh and Bharti will be the first 'pregnant anchors of India.'

Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko.



Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/fowMt3Hoke — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

