Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share Quirky Post As Son Laksh Turns 1

Comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa turned 1 year old today. The proud parents took to their Instagram handles to share images of the infant dressed as an explorer and a chef. The pictures were accompanied by a heartfelt yet funny caption, characteristic of the comedian couple. The couple is also throwing a birthday bash for their son, the theme for which appears to be white.

Laksh turns 1

Bharti and Haarsh took to their Instagram handles to share pictures of Laksh. whom they lovingly call Golla, dressed in 2 unique looks for the occasion. In a few pictures, Laksh can be seen dressed in formals complete with a crisp white shirt, plaid suspenders and a matching red bow tie. He is seated in a basket with a big red balloon tied to the top. A cut-out placed in front reads 'One' in cursive. Laksh's second look for the occasion saw him dressed in Chef's whites complete with a matching cap with play-sized sacks and vegetables strewn around him.



Bharti and Haarsh's caption for the post read, "happy 1st birthday @laksh_singhlimbachiya (Golla) lots of love babu bade hoke humari tarha hi banna god bless you". Part of the caption roughly translates to them jokingly asking Laksh to turn out exactly like them as he grows up.

Bharti and Laksh

Laksh often features on mother Bharti's Instagram handle. Very recently Bharti shared a tongue-in-cheek video featuring Laksh kissing a picture of father Haarsh. Bharti jokingly shared in the caption how though Laksh stays with her all day, he consistently misses his father. She also quipped how the child had not yet called her 'mummy'. The post was all in good humour.



Bharti currently features in Favvara Chawk, an Indian television comedy series, as Favvara Devi. Haarsh Limbachiyaa also stars in the same show as Pappi Faraar. The couple tied the knot in December of 2017. They welcomed their son Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa on 3 April last year.