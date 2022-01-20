Comedian and host Bharti Singh never fails to impress the audience with her funny antics. Recently, during an interview, she was at her hilarious best when she was asked a few questions about her married life with writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who hails from Gujarat. Check out her hilarious answer below.

Bharti Singh talks about her Gujarati-in-laws

The comedian recently appeared on twin sisters Chinki Minki's show, Twinterview for their official YouTube channel. In the video, the host can be seen asking her if she ever had a tiff with her Gujarati-in-laws, since they come from a dry state. The comedian replied, "Nahi nahi, ab wo state bhi drinking wali hogai hai. Ab to sasur ji bhi saath me cheers karte hain (No, no. Now that state is also open to drinking. Now even my father-in-law does cheers with us)".

She even added that her father-in-law calls her sometimes on sets to ask, "Beta, kholu kya main'. Main bolti hu, ‘arey ruko na 20 minutes me aari hu.' Fir bhi wo khol chuke hote hain ('Dear, should I begin with a drink. I tell him, ‘wait, I am coming in 20 minutes’. He anyway starts drinking by the time I reach home)."

The hosts then went on to ask Bharti about the most expensive and cheapest gift that she received at her wedding. Even though she did give a direct answer, the comedian asked, "Who comes to Goa to attend a wedding and gives six cups of ice cream as a gift?" She further joked about how she and Haarsh hardly fight because if they do, she simply removes his glasses and he ends up bumping into walls due to poor eyesight.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the comedian couple is expecting their first child together. They are often seen hosting reality TV shows together. They have now started hosting Colors' TV's Hunarbaaz. Several promo videos have been shared by the channel on social media. In one of the videos, Bharti called herself 'India's first pregnant host' and she even joked that the channel is making two people work but paying only for one.

Image: Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen