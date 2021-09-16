Bharti Singh Launches YouTube Channel Bharti TV With Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Television personality and comedian Bharti Singh has launched her very own YouTube channel, Bharti TV with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti’s beau is a writer and producer and the two have launched their new venture together. The channel’s first show will be titled The Great Indian Game Show.

Bharti Singh launches YouTube channel with beau

Popular comedian Bharti Singh announced that she has launched her very own YouTube channel on Thursday. The channel’s name is Bharti TV and it will host several comedy shows and entertain viewers everywhere. According to a report by ANI, the reality TV star mentioned that she and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa have worked in the entertainment and television industry for a while now and the launch of his new channel will give them the chance to touch base with their ‘loyal viewers’, who look forward to seeing them every day.

Bharti mentioned that when it comes to television, there are certain restrictions in terms of time, which can be done away with online through a platform like YouTube. She also shed light on the edge YouTube has over television in terms of content. She said that several things need to be kept in mind and work with a script while making content for television, however with Bharti TV, viewers will get ‘Hasi ke Patakhe’ and ‘genuine comedy’ on a daily basis. She mentioned that she and Haarsh will together create shows that can be enjoyed with friends and family alike.

Bharti Singh was recently in the news after her weight loss journey came to light. The comedian revealed that she lost 16 kgs in the span of ten months all thanks to intermittent fasting. She mentioned in an interview that used to consume her first meal at 12 noon and did not eat anything after 7 in the evening. The Kapil Sharma Show star mentioned that she enjoyed all her favourite food items, but only in the limited window of time, which was 7 to 8 hours, while she fasted for the remaining amount of time. She also mentioned that she controlled her midnight cravings, and now her body has gotten used to her new diet.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen