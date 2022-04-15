Bharti Singh On Resuming Work 12 Days Post Childbirth, Says 'Cried A Lot But Work Is Work'

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Bharti, who is also the host of the popular reality show, Hunarbaaz, got discharged from the hospital on April 7. The new mommy in town was beaming with tremendous joy as she posed for the paparazzi outside the medical facility. Now, the comedian has resumed work 12 days post-childbirth as she is back on the sets of Hunarbaaz.

Bharti Singh resumes work 12 days post-childbirth

A video has been shared by content creator and entertainment photographer, Viral Bhayani, that features Bharti posing for the cameras ahead of entering the set. In a short chat with the paparazzi, Bharti could be heard saying that she cried a lot as she had to leave her 12-days-old baby at home, adding, "but I have to resume work because- work is work." Watch the video here:

'We were also invited to Ranbir-Alia wedding': Bharti Singh

When asked about B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Bharti hilariously said that they were also invited to the wedding but couldn't go because of their infant. The video received multiple reactions from netizens and the comment section is proof of it. A user commented, "She's Very Hard Working," another one wrote, "She's at a profession where she can work and pay attention to her baby too. So being the workaholic person she claims to be, it's a win-win situation for her."

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced their pregnancy news via social media in December, last year. After the arrival of their firstborn, the couple jointly announced the same on their Instagram handles. The popular couple looked elegant in the announcement post, with 'It's a Boy' imprinted in bold on their photo to mark the arrival of their son.

The couple even shared a video on their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaa’s in which Bharti Singh documented two days before delivering the baby. The video begins with Bharti talking about experiencing back pain and ends a few moments before Bharti is taken to the labour room for delivery. Sharing the video on YouTube, the couple greeted their fans and wrote, “Hamara baby boy is finally here, and he’s healthy.

