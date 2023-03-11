Bharti Singh Recalls Having Labour Pain While Shooting For A Show, Says I Was On Stage

Actor, comedian Bharti Singh has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her years of hard work and consistency. Even during her pregnancy, Bharti set an example when she worked till the day she went into labour. Recently, she revealed that she was shooting for a game show when she started experiencing labour pains but didn't realise it at that time.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Comedian Bharti Singh shared that she started experiencing labour pains while she was shooting for Khatra Khatra Khatra, but she did not know that it was labour pains at the time. She says, that since it was her first pregnancy, she was not sure what labour pain felt like and thought she must be in pain because she was standing for long hours to host the show. She called the doctor after the shoot and told him about the type of pain she was experiencing and that it was not constant. The doctor then informed her that it was labour pain and that she should come in if the pain starts happening every 15 minutes.

She completed the shoot while experiencing pain and went back home after wrapping up. She then rushed to the hospital with her husband, Harsh at 4 am when her water broke. She also shared that they did not inform anyone about the pain initially and her husband called their well wishers only when they reached the hospital.

Bharti Singh Family

Bharti tied the knot with her long time boyfriend - Haarsh Limbachiyaa, an Indian screenwriter on 3 December 2017. The couple has been in the limelight since then as they are seen hosting several television shows together. On April 3 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. They named the boy - Laksh and they fondly call him Golu. Bharti returned to work just 12 days after Laksh was born.