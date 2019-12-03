Bharti Singh's Message For Haarsh Limbachiyaa On Second Anniversary Will Give You Goals

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated two years of their marriage on December 3, 2019. Bharti has made her presence known and is loved by fans. She has been seen in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, and she has also made an impact in movies like Khiladi 786 and Jatt & Juliet 2. She took to her Instagram handle to show a totally new side of herself on the day of their second marriage anniversary. She posted a collage of pictures with her husband. Here is all you should know about it.

Read Also|Here's What Bharti Singh Has To Say About Joining Kapil Sharma's Show

Bharti Singh’s post on her wedding anniversary

Bharti took to her Instagram handle to share throwback pictures of hers from the time of the couple's Haldi, Mehendi and pre-wedding ceremonies. In one picture, we can see Bharti Singh take a sip of champagne directly from the bottle, and Haarsh looking shocked. Bharti captioned the picture by saying “Happy anniversary my soulmate @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ❤️ thankyou so much for everything 😍👍🏻 harsh main tumhare bina aapni life ka AK pal bhi nahi soch sakti 😘main tumse bahut payar karti hoon,aur mujh Se jayada tum mujh Se payar karte ho😍Chote baby ko kaise rakhte hai vaise tumne Mujhe rakha hai aur humesha meri har jid maani hai ❤️main god se yahi kahugi 7 janam nahi har janam maie tum hi mere husband bano 🙏🏽🙏🏽😇😇😘😘❤️❤️#love#haven#babu#soulmate #lifepartner #hubby#2 anniversary #mybestfriend ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Read Also|Kapil Sharma Called Out By Fans On Twitter For His Potshots At Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh commented on this post by giving her best wishes. Archana said “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! @bharti.laughterqueen and @haarshlimbachiyaa30 JUG JUG JIYO, Te ikk dujje da khoon piyo🤣 te khush raho, saath raho... God Bless you both with a lifetime of love and togetherness ❤️❤️❤️ MUCH LOVE TO MY FAVOURITE JODI.” This roughly translates to "Live a long life and drink each other's blood and stay happy together." Ankita Lokhande also wished the couple on their second anniversary. Ankita Lokhande wrote "Awwwwwe🤗🤗 happy anniversary to both of u guys ❤️god bless u always with lots love 💓".

Here are a few other celebrities who wished the couple:

Read Also|Bigg Boss Season 12: Salman Khan Joined By Bharti Singh, Hina Khan, Aditya Narayan For Diwali Special Episode

Read Also|Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa To Plan Their Baby On 'Bigg Boss 12'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.