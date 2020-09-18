Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Recent ‘Pyrani Tasveere’ All Things Love

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adored couples on Indian television. Apart from giving couple goals to fans, the two also share some fun videos and pictures on their social media. Recently Bharti took to her Instagram to share some pictures from a mushy and romantic photoshoot with her husband Haarsh.

Also Read: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Combined Net Worth Is Astounding; Read

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limachiyaa's romantic photoshoot

Talking about the monochrome pictures, Bharti and Haarsh can be seen all cuddled up as they pose together in a bed. While Haarsh is looking dapper in a full-sleeved shirt, Bharti can be seen donning a lovely night-gown with sheer sleeves. The comedian can also be seen wearing Sindoor and her Chooda in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Haarsh can also be seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheeks while in another picture, the couple can be seen looking romantically into each other's eyes.

Bharti also gave a lovely caption for the same. She stated in the caption, 'Kuch Pyrani Tasveere I love you Mr. Limbachhiya' along with a red heart emoji. She also credited photographer, Shivangi Kulkarni for these taking these lovely pictures of the couple. Her friends from the TV industry were quick to comment on the pictures.

Bharti's Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin reacted on the post dropping some heart emojis. Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai also commented on the same with red heart emojis. Bidaai actor Sara Khan left some lovestruck emojis. Udaan actor Meera Deosthale also commented with lovestruck emojis for the pictures. Take a look at the picture shared by The Kapil Sharma Show actor, along with the reactions of the TV celebs to the same.

Also Read: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa To Plan Their Baby On 'Bigg Boss 12'?

Bharti Singh's show Khatra Khatra Khatra was conceptualised by Haarsh

On the work front, Bharti has appeared in several shows like Jubilee Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus Ke Tansen and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur among others. She has also hosted the show Comedy Nights Bachao, among several others. The comedian has participated in the reality shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye 8, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In December 2019, she has also appeared on the comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra which was conceptualized by her husband Haarsh.

Also Read: Bharti Singh Says 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Is Back After 125 Days; Shares Pics From Sets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.