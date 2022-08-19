Bharti Singh's Son Adorably Dresses As Lord Krishna During Janmashtami Celebrations; WATCH

Popular comedian Bharti Singh welcomed a son with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on April 3. The couple decided to reveal Laksh's face to their fans and followers who had been longing to catch the first glimpse of the little one when he turned three months old recently.

The duo has been sharing more posts about Laksh in recent days, and in the latest, the child was seen in an adorable yellow dress and a peacock feather on his head as the family celebrated Janmashtami.

Bharti Singh shares a video of her son dressed as Lord Krishna

Bharti Singh shared a heartwarming video of her son Lakshya and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa on Janmashtami. In the video, Laksh looked cute as ‘Baal Krishna’.

The artiste took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, where Harsh is seen playing with the munchkin. She captioned the post, “Thank you God for everything.”

Netizens showered love on the little one after watching the video. The video received lots of likes, and there was a flood of love-filled emojis in the comments section.

Among those to express affection for Laksh was singer Neeti Mohan, who commented, "Laddoo bacha hai ye …. Lil Kanha itna pyara 🧿 😍" Actors like Karanvir Bohra and Yuvika Choudhary also liked the post and were overwhelmed by the sight of the kid.

Previously, a video of Laksh celebrating 75 years of Independence Day, dressed in traditional wear had received a similar reaction from netizens and celebrities on Instagram.