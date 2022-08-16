Bharti Singh's Son Steals Hearts In Blue Kurta As He Celebrates Independence Day

Popular comedian Bharti Singh welcomed a son with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 3 April 2022. As the couple's son Laksh turned three months old in July, his parents decided to reveal his face to their fans and followers who had been longing to catch the first glimpse of the little one.

The couple, who has an active Instagram account has now shared a video of their son dressed in a blue kurta as he celebrated India's 76th Independence Day.

Bharti Singh's son steals fans' hearts with his blue kurta attire

Many B-town celebs participated on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day and celebrated the event in their own style. Meanwhile, comedian Bharti Singh also decided to show a glimpse of her son Gola's first Independence Day, by honoring the nation and sharing a special post. He made many hearts melt with his attractive video and fans poured in a lot of love for him. The video of his adorable look surfaced on Instagram on the page 'laksh_singhlimbachiya' dedicated to videos of the couple's son. Sharing the charming look of their baby the couple wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of our Independence".

Meanwhile, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya never miss an opportunity to share lovely pictures with their son, Laksh Limbachiya. The couple did his face reveal on July 12 and since then their Instagram has been flooded with pictures of their son. The comedian loves to tell her fans about her personal and professional life and she shares every glimpse of her son Gola's life.

(Image: @laksh_singhlimbachiya/Instagram)