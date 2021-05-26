Bhavya Gandhi Remembers His Late Father After He Dies Of COVID-19; Calls Him A 'hero'

Bhavya Gandhi rose to fame after he appeared as Tipendra Gada ka Tapu on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor left the show and soon went on to try his hand at Gujarati films and theatre. He recently lost his father to COVID-19 earlier in May.

Bhavya Gandhi remembers his late father

Bhavya Gandhi took to Instagram to remember his late father Vinod. He shared a picture of himself with his father from a function they attended. Bhavya Gandhi's father Vinod is dressed in a beige sherwani with a squared pattern and Bhavya is dressed in a three-piece suit in the combination of white-yellow and brown. He captioned the picture, "Hero [red heart emoji]".

Bhavya Gandhi's Instagram post comes a week after he delivered the news that his father had passed away due to COVID-19 complications. His father passed away on May 12, 2021, after a month-long battle. Bhavya took to Instagram to thank all the people who helped them get timely medical aid for this father. He also thanked actor Sonu Sood, Pinakin Shah, Narendra Hirani and Dahrmesh Chhajed along with the hospital staff and the doctors.

The comments on the latest Instagram post saw heart emojis and condolences from friends and fans of the young actor. Actor Ambika who is known for her character as Mrs Komal Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also commented with a praying hands emoji,

Bhavya Gandhi's onscreen appearances after leaving TMKOC

After leaving TMKOC in 2017 over creative differences and to pursue his solo career in films and theatre, Bhavya went on to star in a bunch of Gujarati productions. He made his Gujarati film debut in 2017 with the film Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhaay. The movie also starred Manoj Joshi, Ketki Dave and Johny Lever. While he was still a part of the TMKOC cast, he acted in the 2010 Hindi film Striker as the younger version of Suryakant. In 2018, he did another Gujarati film named Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal. He played the lead role in the 2019 Gujarati film Bau Na Vichar. In the same year, he starred as Nanku in the comedy TV series Shaadi Ke Siyappe. He is slated to appear in one Hindi and one Gujarati film, namely Doctor, Doctor and Tari Sathe.

