Sikkim's Bhim Bahadur Chettri's Phenomenal Dance Performances From Dance Plus Season 5

The dance reality show Dance Plus season 5 airs at prime time on Star Plus. This is most liked dance reality show by the viewers. One of the audition videos of the show was making headlines and went viral on social media in a tremendous way. The video made headlines because this was the first time that an Army Jawan participated in the reality dance show Dance Plus. The name of this army jawan contestant is Bhim Bahadur Chhetri. On the show, he won the hearts of the millions of viewers as well as the judges with his amazing dancing skills.

Army Jawan Bhim Bahadur's dance is admired a lot by the audience. The video Stop Plus was shared from his Instagram account. The video has received thousands of views and likes by his fans from around the country. This army jawan is reportedly just 25 years old. The young army officer won the hearts of everyone with his amazing dancing skills. Bhim is the first young army officer who stepped on the stage of Dance Plus and got selected in this dance reality show.

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Contestant From Indian Army Impresses Judges With This Talent

Bhim Bahadur's Instagram posts:

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Best Performances Of The Weekend: Deepika And Rupesh Earn A Standing Ovation

Also Read | Dance Plus 5: Three Best Performances From Weekend Episode

Army Jawan Bhim has dedicated his life to his country India and has also kept his passion for dance alive in him. Bhim has also been a part of many battles yet he never gave up on anything. All the judges including the show's super judge Remo D'Souza saluted him for his astonishing stage performances. Overall, he has been a treat to watch for his phenomenal dancing skills.

Also Read | Dance Plus 5: Suraj And Priyanka All Set To Give An Electrifying Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.