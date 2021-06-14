Bhoomi Trivedi Throws Light On The Depth Of Gujarati Music Which People Are Unaware Of

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi is currently in the team, Gujarat Rockers, on the reality TV show, Indian Pro Music League. The show, Indian Pro Music League, is a competition between six renowned playback singers and their teams. It aired throughout the government imposed COVID-19 lockdown and entertained its audience. While Bhoomi appreciated her team's extraordinary performances, she opened about the stereotypical view of Gujarati music. She also revealed how the show helped her in showcasing her talent.

Bhoomi Trivedi throws light on the depth of Gujarati music

Bhoomi Trivedi has been creative with her songs throughout the first season of the Indian Pro Music League. From singing some classic Gujarati songs to recreating them with some verses written by herself, Bhoomi revealed her creative side in the show. She revealed that she had been enjoying the show. She further said how her team has been choosing to sing two songs together rather than a mashup of four to five songs. She explained that she does not believe that a mashup is a good example of creativity. She also explained how she believes in promoting original and soulful songs with interesting genres.

Further in the interview, Bhoomi credited the show for bringing and showcasing her creative side. She then talked about her current ventures in discovering music. Bhoomi said she has been enjoying Sapakhru, a Gujarati tongue twister and folk rap. She then talked about how people are unaware of the depth of Gujarati music and only know about Dandiya and Garba. She said there is a vast treasure of music in various other states of the country and musicians from remote regions should come forward to promote their culture. She then addressed her motive for competing and said she is promoting her Gujarati culture and its unpopular music through the show.

Details about Indian Pro Music League

Indian Pro Music League is a reality show in which renowned Indian playback singers compete with each other with their teams. Indian Pro Music League's episodes air on ZeeTV. The names of the six teams are as follows.

Punjab Lions

Gujarat Rockers

Bengal Tigers

Mumbai Warriors

Delhi Jammers

UP Dabbangs

