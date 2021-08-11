‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’: Ajay, Nora Snapped On The Sets Of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'

Quick links:
The cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India arrive on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to kick start the promotion of the movie.
Lead actor Ajay Devgn was seen sporting a grey blazer with black formal pants and a t-shirt. Devgn will play the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.
Nora Fatehi was a vision white as she donned an off white gown along with a statement neckpiece. Nora is set to play the role of a spy named Heena Rehman.
Sharad Kelkar arrived for the event wearing grey and black colours checkered suit. He is set to play the role of Military Officer Ram Karan.
Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk kept it simple as he wore a black shirt and blue jeans. He will be playing the role of Flight Lieutenant Vikram Singh.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.