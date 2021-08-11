‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’: Ajay, Nora Snapped On The Sets Of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'

Last Updated: 11th August, 2021 18:42 IST

The cast posed for a group photo. Bhuj The Pride Of India is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk kept it simple as he wore a black shirt and blue jeans. He will be playing the role of Flight Lieutenant Vikram Singh.

Sharad Kelkar arrived for the event wearing grey and black colours checkered suit. He is set to play the role of Military Officer Ram Karan.

Nora Fatehi was a vision white as she donned an off white gown along with a statement neckpiece. Nora is set to play the role of a spy named Heena Rehman.

Lead actor Ajay Devgn was seen sporting a grey blazer with black formal pants and a t-shirt. Devgn will play the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

The cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India arrive on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to kick start the promotion of the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.