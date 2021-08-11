Last Updated:

‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’: Ajay, Nora Snapped On The Sets Of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'

The cast of 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', Ajay Devgan, Nora Fatehi and more arrived at the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to kickstart promotions

Bhuj: The Pride of India
The cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India arrive on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to kick start the promotion of the movie. 

Ajay Devgn
Lead actor Ajay Devgn was seen sporting a grey blazer with black formal pants and a t-shirt. Devgn will play the role of  Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi was a vision white as she donned an off white gown along with a statement neckpiece. Nora is set to play the role of a spy named Heena Rehman. 

Sharad Kelkar
Sharad Kelkar arrived for the event wearing grey and black colours checkered suit. He is set to play the role of  Military Officer Ram Karan.

Ammy Virk
Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk kept it simple as he wore a black shirt and blue jeans. He will be playing the role of  Flight Lieutenant Vikram Singh.

Bhuj The Pride Of India
The cast posed for a group photo. Bhuj The Pride Of India is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

