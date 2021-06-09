Bhumika Chawla Addresses Rumours About Participating In 'Bigg Boss 15'; See What She Said

Ever since the announcement of Bigg Boss 15 was made, polyglot actor Bhumika Chawla's name has been doing the rounds as one of the contestants of the highly-anticipated Colors TV show. As a result of the rising speculations, the U Turn actor decided to set the record straight about not participating in the reality show by addressing the reports and putting them to rest. A couple of days ago, Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to rubbish all the rumours at once and admitted not being approached by the makers for the upcoming season and also revealed why she refused to participate in the first, second and third season of Bigg Boss back in the day.

Bhumika Chawla says she's too "private" a person to participate in Bigg Boss

While ardent fans of Bigg Boss are eagerly awaiting the premiere of its fifteenth season, Bhumika Chawla has cleared the air about not participating in the popular reality TV show. On Monday, the four-tine Nandi Award-winning actor shared a photograph of herself to clarify the rumours and explained why she is not interested in participating. In the photograph shared by her, Bhumika looked ravishing in a mustard-coloured top over a long printed blue skirt.

In the caption of her IG post, the Tere Naam star revealed that she has not been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss and even if they did, she would have refused to be a part of the show. She wrote, "Not True -No I have not been offered Big Boss -NO I WON'T DO IT IF OFFERED". The 42-year-old continued, "I was offered season 1, 2,3 & later some time again & refused to do all. I haven’t been offered this time & I still won’t do it." Shedding some light on why she made the decision to not appear in the widely-watched television show, Bhumika wrote, " I’m a public personality but I'm a very private person to have cameras on me 24/7".

For the unversed, in addition to the Hindi film industry, the beloved wife of film producer Bharath Thaku has also starred in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Bhojpuri films. She marked her debut in Bollywood with the cult film Tere Naam, which released back in 2003. Some of Bhumika Chawla's movies in Bollywood include Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Yaariyan and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to name a few.

IMAGE: BHUMIKA CHAWLA'S INSTAGRAM

