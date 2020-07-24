Bhumika Gurung Of 'Nimki Mukhiya' Fame Hits Back At Trolls Who Questioned Her Nationality

Bhumika Gurung was recently targeted by trolls who questioned her on the basis of her nationality. The actor, who is known for her acting from the series Nimki Mukhiya, clapped back at the trolls by delivering a befitting reply. The actor prior to giving out a public reply reported the comments which were hateful in nature.

According to several news portals, Bhumika Gurung faced several such comments where she was questioned if she belongs to Nepal. Thus, Bhumika Gurung took it upon herself to give out a stern reply to the trolls who had been unnecessarily targeting her for a while.

Bhumika Gurung hits back at haters who trolled her

The actor first took a step by deleting and reporting a majority of the comments which incited hate or trolling towards her. Later on, she uploaded a written post in which she spoke about her family lineage. The actor was calm and cleared out all major points in the post and also sent out a strong message in the due process.

The post that Bhumika Gurung shared has now been deleted along with several other comments which were offensive to the actor. In the post shared, Bhumika Gurung clearly mentioned that she was aware that some people were questioning her on the basis of her nationality. Hence the actor put out facts about her family which proved her nationality, as mentioned by Bhumika Gurung in the now-deleted post.

The post she shared first spoke about the fact that her grandfather served in the Indian Army for the 4th Gorkha Rifles. The actor also added that her granddad fought the war against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. She further went on to say that her grandfather also won many medals for his valour and bravery.

In the third point, she wrote that her grandmother was the president of the Mahila Mandal from her village in Himachal Pradesh. After stating these three points the actor chose to highlight the fact that her grandfather was born in India, by writing it down separately. She then wrote that she hoped that people have finally got their answers. She closed the post by mentioning that she loved India.

