Bhumika Gurung Opens Up About Quitting The Show 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

Actor Bhumika Gurung was part of the popular serial Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 and recently she quit the show. In an interview with SpotboyE, Bhumika opened up about her reason for leaving the show, her experience of working in the show and how her health has been in the last few days. She also spoke about Tina Philip replacing her in the show. Bhumika Gurung used to play the role of Meera, Krishna’s wife.

In the interview with SpotboyE, Bhumika spoke about her departure from the show and said that the reason behind her quitting the show is between her and the production company. She added that the decision was taken mutually by both parties and that there is nothing her fans should worry about. When asked about her last few days of shooting, Bhumika said that she shot her last scenes a week ago. She also said that she has heard about Tina Phillip replacing her for the role of Meera and said that she does not know her personally but she believes that Tina or any other actor would do justice to the character.

When asked about her experience of working in the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, she said that she thinks everything happens for a good reason and her experience during the show was very nice and that the production was one of the bests she has worked with. She said that the creator of the show Rajan Shahi was very supportive and helped her with her health issues. She wished to work with him even in future.

Bhumika was diagnosed with Typhoid right after she decided to quit the show. She said it took her a while to recover but she is still on medication for her illness. She added that she feels good because her health is getting better and her medicines are working in making her healthy again. She also said that she is recovering at home nowadays and has been trying to be positive about things in life.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is a drama serial that premiered on March 15 2021 on Star Bharat. The show is a sequel to the 2009 series Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll reprised their role as Pratigya and Krishna respectively. The Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 cast also includes Anupam Shyam, Asmita Sharma, Sachal Tyagi, Aalika Sheikh, Chetan Hansraj and many more actors in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: BHUMIKA GURUNG/ INSTAGRAM

