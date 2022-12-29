Big Breakthrough In Tunisha Sharma Death: Phone Unlocked, Chats With Sheezan Recovered

After actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', the police stepped up its investigation into the case on Thursday.

Sources told Republic that Tunisha's iPhone was unlocked with the help of experts from Apple who were summoned to the Waliv Police Station, and chat and call records have now been retrieved. From the phone, many exchanges of Tunisha with her co-actor and boyfriend Sheezan and his family, especially his mother have come out.

#BREAKING | Big breakthough in Tunisha Sharma death probe: Her phone is unlocked, WhatsApp chat under lens - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/M6uS20bAHc — Republic (@republic) December 29, 2022

Tunisha Sharma, who had television shows like 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and films such as 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' to her credit, was found dead on Saturday, December 24. The actor, playing the character of Shehzaadi Mariam in the SAB show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', in the midst of the shooting, had gone to the washroom in the Vasai-based set, but when Tunisha did not return for a long time, members of the show's crew went to check on her.

After repeated knocks, when the 20-year-old did not answer, the door was broken and she was found hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead.

Tunisha's mother, in the Waliv police station, filed a complaint against Sheezan, claiming that he 'cheated the actor, and had relationships with several girls. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case for abetment to suicide.

"Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and the extreme step is a result of this, Tunisha's mother has complained. As per the complaint by her mother, abetment of suicide case has been registered against Sheezan," ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said.

Sheezan was arrested and is presently in police custody. He has, so far, changed his stance multiple times. From claiming that the coming to light of the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab, urged him to break up with Tunisha to alleging that their families were not ready for their marriage due to the age gap and religious differences, he has presented numerous stance till now.

Till now, 18 people have been interrogated by the police in the case, which includes Tunisha's mother, her uncle, her househelp, and many of her co-actors.