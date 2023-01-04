Big Disclosure By Waliv Police On Sheezan's 'secret Girlfriend'; His Kin's Claims Rebutted

Maharashtra's Waliv Police has seized the phone of jailed actor Sheezan Khan's alleged "secret girlfriend" with whom he used to chat before 21-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma's death. According to the Police, the alleged "secret girlfriend" had deleted her chats with Sheezan too, just like he did after Tunisha's death. This comes after the woman recorded her statement before the police after they managed to recover the deleted messages. Some of the deleted messages from Sheezan's phones were also recovered during investigations, the police said.

"Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said on December 31 per ANI. The police have also revealed that according to the recovered messages from Sheezan's phone, he used to chat with several other woman apart from the two. This contradicts his family's claims that Sheezan had a 'very understanding' relationship with Tunisha.

Sheezan (27), who was booked on the allegations of abetment to Tunisha's suicide by the 21-year-old's mother, is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail. Tunisha was allegedly found hanging in the restroom on the sets of the TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24.

Sheezan's family pleads not guilty

Apart from Sheezan, Tunisha's mother also levelled grave allegations on his family, following which the family members defended themselves. During a press conference on January 3, Sheezan's mother and her sisters-- Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz-- said that Sheezan is innocent and blamed Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma and her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal instead. The actor's family also rubbished the allegations of 'love jihad' and claims that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha.

"My brother had never consumed drugs. They had a very understanding relationship with each other. There was no point of Love Jihad as Tunisha's mother never wanted her to get married to Sheezan. My brother asked Tunisha to focus on her career," Sheezan's sister said. They even alleged that both Tunisha's mother and uncle had tried to control her life.