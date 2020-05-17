'Bigg Boss 12' fame Jasleen Matharu is dating Bhopal based surgeon. Read Details

Bigg Boss 12 participant Jasleen Matharu, who made headlines with her relationship with singer Anup Jalota, has finally found her love. Recently, reports were abuzz that the actress has got married in a hush-hush wedding. Yes, speculations of Jasleen's secret wedding went viral on social media after she posted a video on her Instagram clad in 'Chooda’ and 'Sindoor.' However, she rubbished the news and claimed that it was for a song video.

Jasleen Matharu finds love of her life

Later, putting all speculations to rest about her charming man, Jasleen reportedly revealed that she is dating someone. As per reports, Jasleen opened up about her relationship during an interview with a leading media outlet. Jasleen reportedly revealed that she is dating a Bhopal-based aesthetic surgeon. However, it is a virtual relationship. Spilling details of her virtual relationship, Jasleen reportedly said that she was introduced to her beau by none other than her Bigg Boss co-contestant and beau Anup Jalota. Jasleen's rumored boyfriend Anup Jalota played cupid for Jasleen and the Bhopal-based surgeon.

Read: Anup Jalota On Marriage Rumours With Jasleen Matharu: 'She Is Like A Daughter To Me'

Read: Jasleen Matharu Under Lockdown After Family Receives Death Threats And Extortion Calls

According to reports, the two met each other around a week-and-a-half ago through a video call. Jasleen reportedly revealed that Aisi Lagi Lagan crooner told her about the doctor, who got separated from his wife last year. However, the reports claim that the matter couldn't move forward owing to the coronavirus lockdown. But, as per reports, Anup did not want to delay their meeting, so he introduced them virtually.

Jasleen also reportedly explained that ever since she got in touch with the doctor, he did not bring up the topic of his link-up with Anup. She said that they did not dig into each other's past. Further, Jasleen reportedly said that he is yet to get a divorce and so, both of them are taking one day at a time. Anup who played a major role in bringing the two together reportedly praised the doctor and said that the man comes from cultured family, and he has known him for five to six years. He also hoped that things turn out well between Jasleen and the doctor.

Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra And Jasleen Matharu's Closeness Annoys Ankita; Watch

Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Anup Jalota Unhappy With Jasleen Matharu Bonding With Paras Chhabra?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.