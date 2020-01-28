Sidharth-Arti, Hina-Priyank: BFFs Inside The Bigg Boss House That Were Squad Goals

The contestants in Bigg Boss are often exposed to a super chaotic and cut-throat atmosphere that there is often little leeway for genuine friendships to evolve on the show. The show has also seen some close friends become arch-nemesis of each other on the show, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz being the prime example. The diverse seasons of Bigg Boss have witnessed some high-profile drama and ruckus which went on to become one of the highlights of that particular season. However, the show has also seen some true friendships blossom in the process which was truly endearing to behold.

Here are some BFFS in Bigg Boss who were truly friendship goals

Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh

Sidharth and Arti were close friends from before their stint on Bigg Boss. But their bond further strengthened on the show where they were always a pillar of support for each other. Even the host Salman Khan pulled their leg while taking a dig at their endearing bond. Recently Sidharth also took a firm stand when Arti was called his 'fixed deposit' by Asim Riaz.

Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi

Bigg Boss Season 11 became synonymous with the friendship of Hina, Priyank and Luv. The trio was inseparable during their stint in the house and always stood out for each other. Their friendship was not just limited to inside the house. The three continued to bond outside the house with Priyank and Hina even coming together for a music video.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai

The two were best friends in Bigg Boss 13 right from its inception. Such was their close bond that fans also called them 'Devoshmi'. Rashami was visibly heartbroken when Devoleena had to exit the show owing to her back pain. However, fans will see the two bond again as Devoleena is all set to enter the show again to support Rashami.

Gautam Gulati, Praneet Bhatt, Pritam Singh and Puneet Issar

Bigg Boss 8 was known to give the fans of the show a lovable squad called 'P3G'. This stood for the bond of Gautam Gulati, Puneet Issar, Pritam Singh and Praneet Bhatt. Despite some mild spats in the between, their friendship managed to stand the test of times. Their chant, 'Boys, boys, boys' too became a hit amongst the viewers.

