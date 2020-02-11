Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Accused Of Gaining Sympathy By Rajat Sharma?

Bigg Boss 13 is just five days away from its finale. Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 contestants have successfully managed to grab eyeballs this time too. Now, with hardly any days left for the finale, senior journalist Rajat Sharma will have a special 'Aap Ki Adalat' session with all the contestants.

The contestants will be grilled by the senior journalist on questions from their personal life to their game strategy. One of the contestants who will come under the scanner is inevitably Asim Riaz. He is primarily grilled on seeking sympathy on the show along with his broken friendship with Sidharth Shukla.

Asim is accused of seeking sympathy on the show

It is not a hidden fact that Asim and Sidharth shared a close friendship initially which later turned to dust as the show proceeded. Asim answers all these questions hurled at him while being seated at the witness box. He is first quipped on his broken friendship with Sidharth.

Asim says that he considered Sidharth as a great friend and an elder brother but the latter never used to listen to him. He also tells Rajat that it is very important that one friend listens to the other for retaining the friendship. However, the allegations did not stop there. Asim was also accused of seeking sympathy constantly on the show.

Rashami and Sidharth's past relationship may come under the scanner

It will be interesting to see how Asim faces this allegation in the upcoming episode. Talking about Sidharth, he will also be facing several allegations ranging from his aggressive behaviour as well as his relationship with Rashami Desai.

The fans are expecting some interesting revelations in tonight's episode. Rashami Desai will also be quipped about her 'past' with Sidharth. However, she will try to be tight-lipped about it and will tell Rajat that it was very 'personal'. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

