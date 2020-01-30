Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Alleged Girlfriend Shruti Tuli Rebuffs Dating Rumours, See Post

As Bigg Boss 13 is heading close to its grand finale, the show has grabbed the audiences' attention with its intriguing twists and nomination tasks. Salman Khan's show is popular in bringing to light many past instances of celebrities that the audience may have not known earlier. After Rashami Desai's boyfriend, Arhaan Khan's truth broke the internet, it's now Asim Riaz's girlfriend who is grabbing all the headlines.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has got fans drooling over his gestures ever since he confessed his love for ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana. However, Vikas Gupta changed the whole scenario by making a shocking revelation about Asim Riaz's girlfriend outside the house. In no time, not only netizens but even Asim Riaz's brother Umar has raised his voice over the ruckus happening amongst fans.

Asim Riaz who is alleged to have a relationship with Shruti Tali, with whom the former posts pictures on Instagram, was targetted after Asim expressed his love for Himanshi Khurana in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Pictures of Shruti Tuli and Asim Riaz are being widely circulated, alleging she is his girlfriend. Shunning all the rumours, Shruti took to Twitter and said, 'It’s a lie. Asim’s not dating anyone outside. Just another trick to defame him. #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad'.

It’s a lie. Asim’s not dating anyone outside. Just another trick to defame him.



#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad — Shruti Tuli (@ShrutiTuli) January 29, 2020

Not only Shruti Tali and fans but Asim’s brother Umar Riaz also reacted to the allegations. He tweeted, 'Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54 . Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories'. Check out.

Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 28, 2020

