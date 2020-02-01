Bigg Boss 13: Captaincy Task To Get Cancelled Once Again Inside The House?

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 had the contestants’ family members and close friends participating in a task which resulted in some high-octane drama, the purpose of which was to decide and choose the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. Inevitably, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta, who is on the show as a connection for Sidharth Shukla, started planning for the task based on his prior experiences. Vikas also goes on to explain all the other connections of the contestants about the task which irks them. However, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz tells Arti Singh, Kashmera Shah, and his sister that Vikas is not trustworthy and can flip anytime during the game.

Mahira starts fighting with Vishal's brother Kunal

The task resulted in some bitter altercations between the connections too. VIkas's 'cheating' during the task, which according to him was a strategy, earned him the wrath of Kashmera Shah and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Things soon took a turn for the worse when Paras Chhabra embroiled himself in a huge fight with Shehbaaz.

Later, Mahira Sharma started fighting with Vishal Aditya Singh's brother Kunal. The task finally ended with Vikas winning in the end and removing Shehnaaz from the captaincy race. The task will be continuing in today's episode also and will reportedly be cancelled due to some unfortunate events.

Himanshi Khurrana gets injured during the task

The promo of the upcoming episode saw Himanshi Khurrana getting badly injured during the task. She will faint as a result of her injuries and will be carried off by Asim Riaz from the task area. Furthermore, Vikas Gupta will also be ousting Arti Singh from the captaincy race which will once again lead to a verbal spat between him and Kashmera. It seems like the captaincy task which took place amidst the connections of the house has resulted in some unexpected chaos and drama.

