Bigg Boss 13: Celebs Who Have Expressed Support For Sidharth Shukla 

Bigg Boss announced a task wherein contestants were asked to decide a worthy Captain amongst themselves. The contestants were then divided into groups. During the task, Sidharth’s hand brushed over Asim which led to an ugly fight. Asim immediately started cursing and swearing at Sidharth and they got into a major fight. They called each other names and things got extremely heated up.

Celebs who expressed support for Sidharth Shukla

When #asim knows how his friend #sidharthshukla talks. He shouldn't have abused him in the first place and to top it all, her pushed #shukla, that is crossing the line.#istandwithsidharthshukla #biggboss13 #bb13 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) November 19, 2019

Insaniyat nai hain rashmi mein jo banda bimar hain aur jo chawal nai kahtah hain intentionally making ugly plan to create unnecessary arguments to irritate #SiddharthShukla

When we can outside they are together in bb hm no humanity gurl @BiggBoss #BB13

Asim what's wrong with u — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) December 4, 2019

Whatever Asim’s build up was,this should not have happend..Shukla was not at fault..Yes he is hyper but that Asim as a friend also knows na..Itna kya ho gaya..kya yaar achi dosti hi toot gayi @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) November 19, 2019

Asim was a nobody who would hv been evicted long ago had it not been forSid

Sid helped Ms Beautiful transform into a Heman

HeMan became over confident post Rashmi & Devo eviction &started fighting with all

Tom I will be live on Voot!

Wil talk why I choose Sid#StayStrongSidharth — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 19, 2019

There is a code between #men ... Talk loud as much as you want, but when it comes to "touching," "moving" or "shoving" all the codes are broken.

The question is, who does it first?#MenWillBeMen #MensDay2019 #bb13 #BiggBoss13 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) November 19, 2019

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, the contestants of the show were asked to come up with two names whom according to them were not capable of being captains. This decision was to be made mutually by everyone in the house. After much discussion and debate, the housemates decided on a few names.

Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shefali Jariwala decided that Sidharth Shukla was unable to handle the happenings and the responsibilities in the house. After noticing that five people were against him Sidharth lost his calm. The actor went on to taunt Arhaan that he played games with primarily the girls in the house. Arhaan replied to this by claiming that Sidharth himself remained with girls the most. A furious Siddharth taunted Arhaan again by saying he entered the show due to the backing of a girl.

Hearing this Arhaan gave Rashami Desai a peck on the cheek, which left her blushing. The two male contestants continued to tease each other. However, things took a turn when Sidharth called Vishal Aditya Singh a fattu. Sidharth added on by saying that Vishal lacked the courage to play the game. Vishal warned Sidharth to talk to him respectfully.

