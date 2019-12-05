The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Celebs Who Have Expressed Support For Sidharth Shukla 

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is no stranger to ugly fights inside the house. Recently many veterans of the game show have shown support to Sidharth Shukla. Read ahead to know

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss announced a task wherein contestants were asked to decide a worthy Captain amongst themselves. The contestants were then divided into groups. During the task, Sidharth’s hand brushed over Asim which led to an ugly fight. Asim immediately started cursing and swearing at Sidharth and they got into a major fight. They called each other names and things got extremely heated up.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Disapprove Of Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai; Prefer 'SidNaaz'

Celebs who expressed support for Sidharth Shukla 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Says Akansha Forced Him To Get Her Name Inked

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, the contestants of the show were asked to come up with two names whom according to them were not capable of being captains. This decision was to be made mutually by everyone in the house. After much discussion and debate, the housemates decided on a few names.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Gets Locked Up In The House, To Stay There For 2 Weeks?

Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shefali Jariwala decided that Sidharth Shukla was unable to handle the happenings and the responsibilities in the house. After noticing that five people were against him Sidharth lost his calm. The actor went on to taunt Arhaan that he played games with primarily the girls in the house. Arhaan replied to this by claiming that Sidharth himself remained with girls the most. A furious Siddharth taunted Arhaan again by saying he entered the show due to the backing of a girl.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Attacks Siddharth Shukla By Calling Him 'ghatiya' And 'dogla'

Hearing this Arhaan gave Rashami Desai a peck on the cheek, which left her blushing. The two male contestants continued to tease each other. However, things took a turn when Sidharth called Vishal Aditya Singh a fattu. Sidharth added on by saying that Vishal lacked the courage to play the game. Vishal warned Sidharth to talk to him respectfully.

 

 

