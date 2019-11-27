The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Mother Talks About Reports Of Her Daughter Quitting The Show

Television News

Bigg Boss 13, contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has had reports mentioning that she would quit the show following a back injury, read ahead to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been one of the most popular contestants for Bigg Boss. The actor had been eliminated and sent to a secret room with Rashami Desai, she headed back into the house after a few days. Recently reports have emerged suggesting that the actor may walk out of the Bigg Boss due to her back pain.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13, November 26 Update: The House Turns Into A College

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's mother talks about reports of her daughter quitting the show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Vote: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Paras Get Nominated; Who Will Be Evicted Next?

Devoleena’s mother has claimed that the actor has been playing well and will not quit. Her mother further added that the reports are not true and she hasn’t been informed about it. Furthermore, she said, that from the past month Devoleena has been rubbing her back and facing problems. She said that the actor refused to show the audience the pain she is going through. She appealed to the audience to show her support as she is fighting through her pain.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Also Read |  Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Himanshi Is The Most Beautiful Girl On TV

According to reports Devoleena was advised to take bed rest and has been exempted from taking part in any tasks. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Devoleena is close to actor Rashami Desai and spends most of her time with her. Rashami was also seen taking care of her often.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's Wife Files Complaint, Asks Media To Avoid 'fake Relatives'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG