Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been one of the most popular contestants for Bigg Boss. The actor had been eliminated and sent to a secret room with Rashami Desai, she headed back into the house after a few days. Recently reports have emerged suggesting that the actor may walk out of the Bigg Boss due to her back pain.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13, November 26 Update: The House Turns Into A College

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's mother talks about reports of her daughter quitting the show

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Vote: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Paras Get Nominated; Who Will Be Evicted Next?

Devoleena’s mother has claimed that the actor has been playing well and will not quit. Her mother further added that the reports are not true and she hasn’t been informed about it. Furthermore, she said, that from the past month Devoleena has been rubbing her back and facing problems. She said that the actor refused to show the audience the pain she is going through. She appealed to the audience to show her support as she is fighting through her pain.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Himanshi Is The Most Beautiful Girl On TV

According to reports Devoleena was advised to take bed rest and has been exempted from taking part in any tasks. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Devoleena is close to actor Rashami Desai and spends most of her time with her. Rashami was also seen taking care of her often.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's Wife Files Complaint, Asks Media To Avoid 'fake Relatives'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.