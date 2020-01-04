Bigg Boss 13 Eliminated Contestant Shefali Bagga's Top Moments From The House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show. The contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stone unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by four weeks. The season so far has been a roller-coaster of emotions. Currently, in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the big news is regarding this week's eliminations. Shefali Bagga has got eliminated this week.

Here is a look at some of her top moments from the house

Cute candid moment between Shefali and Shehnaaz.

During this cute moment, Shehnaz is telling Shefali how she thinks that Shefali seems like a shaayar to her. Shefali Bagga on hearing this started singing the song Mai Shayar Toh Nahi. Shehnaz also told Shefali how she seemed intelligent like a scientist to her. Many fans appreciated this cute moment between the two of them.

Shefali Bagga's Samachar

The time when Shefali Shukla spoke about Asim Riaz's bonding shifting from Sidharth Shukla to Rashami Desai. The reporter in Shefali Bagga made an analysis that this shifting bond seems like a smart move to her. Talking about Sidharth Shukla, Shefali said that he is a popular personality among people.

Shefali's and Shehnaaz's dance moment was noteworthy. The time when Shehnaz was teaching Shefali a Bhangra step. the viewers of the show adored this cute moment between the two contestants.

