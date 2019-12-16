Bigg Boss 13: Fans Enraged At Hindustani Bhau's Eviction, Claim 'He Was Used For TRPs'

The Bigg Boss 13: Weekend Ka Vaar episode that aired on Sunday showed the eviction of Hindustani Bhau from the house. Other nominated members of the house were Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Madhurima Tulli. The house and fans were surprised by the eviction as Hindustani Bhau was one of the favourites, as per many Twitter reactions.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 13, 2019 | Paras & Mahira Finally Confess

Here is how the fans reacted to Hindustani Bhau's eviction:

So sad one more unfair eviction #HindustaniBhau After @realhimanshi so basically ye sari planning @imrealasim ko week banane ki he @shefalijariwala pe starting se trust nahi tha bs 2 jen the bhau or himashi jo vo bhi nai he ab @TheRashamiDesai he pr vo khud ujli padi he — bhavesh.m (@bhaveshm17) December 15, 2019

The problem with #HindustaniBhau was he wanted to make everyone happy

He did not know who is on his side Himashi Khurana,Shefali Zariwala and Asim Riaz took full advantage of him 🐍 gang weaken Bhau game

He is out #MissingYouSidShukla — Bernard(Proud 2b SidHearts 💓💓) (@AnthonyBalm) December 15, 2019

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Has 'no Entertainment' Anymore? Here's Why Kamal R Khan Thinks So

Ultra diplomacy is the reason #HindustaniBhau is evicted but one thing is commendable that he dint do anything in the show which he is famous for outside the house. Respect bhau for this, wishing him all the best. #BiggBoss13#HindustaniBhau — Soham Mundhva (@mundhva_soham) December 15, 2019

I feel sorry for #HindustaniBhau.



Was used for TRPs and when they could not make him abuse contestants and create controversy, they evicted him!



Remember it was after Bhau entry that TRP increased! @BiggBoss has lost Bhau, and Bhau has won hearts! 👏👏#BiggBoss13 — Shivam 🦁🇮🇳 (@itsShivam18) December 14, 2019

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 To See Salman Khan Angry With Arhaan Khan In Today's Weekend Ka Vaar

#HindustaniBhau evicted despite getting more votes n support than Madhurima n Shehnaaz!



He had massive fan following outside twitter. But makers eliminated him.



Thank you Bhau for entertaining us n being the only real contestant in the house! #BiggBoss13 @EndemolShineIND — Shivam 🦁🇮🇳 (@itsShivam18) December 14, 2019

#HindustaniBhau Bring back Bhau, He is the most genuine person in the bb house — Tushar (@Tushar67215878) December 14, 2019

The fans are sad and disappointed at the eviction of Hindustani Bhau. The internet sensation won the hearts of all the audience and the fans of Bigg Boss 13. While Bhau moved out of the house, the promo for Monday shows Sidharth's return to the house after recovering from typhoid.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Punjabi & Hiten Tejwani Criticize Arhaan Khan & Rashami Desai

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For Weekend Ka Vaar | Housemates Are In For A Surprise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.