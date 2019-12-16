The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Enraged At Hindustani Bhau's Eviction, Claim 'He Was Used For TRPs'

Television News

The Bigg Boss 13 house saw the eviction of Hindustani Bhau on Sunday. Fans are shocked at this eviction as Hindustani Bhau had a major fanbase outside the house

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The Bigg Boss 13: Weekend Ka Vaar episode that aired on Sunday showed the eviction of Hindustani Bhau from the house. Other nominated members of the house were Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Madhurima Tulli. The house and fans were surprised by the eviction as Hindustani Bhau was one of the favourites, as per many Twitter reactions.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 13, 2019 | Paras & Mahira Finally Confess

Here is how the fans reacted to Hindustani Bhau's eviction:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Has 'no Entertainment' Anymore? Here's Why Kamal R Khan Thinks So 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 To See Salman Khan Angry With Arhaan Khan In Today's Weekend Ka Vaar 

The fans are sad and disappointed at the eviction of Hindustani Bhau. The internet sensation won the hearts of all the audience and the fans of Bigg Boss 13. While Bhau moved out of the house, the promo for Monday shows Sidharth's return to the house after recovering from typhoid.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Punjabi & Hiten Tejwani Criticize Arhaan Khan & Rashami Desai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For Weekend Ka Vaar | Housemates Are In For A Surprise

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
