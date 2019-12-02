The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset With Arhaan Khan And Shefali Bagga's Entry Post Eviction

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is full of drama and twists and turns. The show is also to be extended by five weeks. Fans seem upset with the wild card entries. Know more.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and telecasts on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show. Recently, Bigg Boss on its Weekend ka Vaar episode announced that the 13th season of the show has received more TRPs compared to previous seasons. The show is also extended for a month now. The three wildcard entries are going to make entry into the Bigg Boss house soon. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Say 'I Love You' To Arhaan Khan? Details Inside

Bigg Boss 13 promo episode:

The makers of the show have already released a new promo that features evicted contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga returning to the show while third wildcard entry will be Vishal Aditya's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli have entered the show. Arhaan in an interview with leading daily, post his exit confessed that if he had more time in the Bigg Boss house he would have proposed Rashami as his feelings changed inside the house. He also said that he would have actually proposed Rashami on national television as he loves her a lot. He further expressed his wish to go inside the house again and propose.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Advised Bed Rest; Will She Return To The Show?

The audience of the show was, however, a little unimpressed to see the evicted contestants back on the show. Fans expressed their reactions on Twitter and were seen unhappy with the extension. Some netizens felt that there is no point in voting after seeing the wildcard entries while others felt that channel is just promoting Rashami Desai. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan To Take His Friendship With Rashami Desai To Next Level?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Team 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Visit House During This Weekend Ka Vaar

 

 

Published:
