Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset With Arhaan Khan And Shefali Bagga's Entry Post Eviction

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and telecasts on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show. Recently, Bigg Boss on its Weekend ka Vaar episode announced that the 13th season of the show has received more TRPs compared to previous seasons. The show is also extended for a month now. The three wildcard entries are going to make entry into the Bigg Boss house soon.

Bigg Boss 13 promo episode:

The makers of the show have already released a new promo that features evicted contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga returning to the show while third wildcard entry will be Vishal Aditya's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli have entered the show. Arhaan in an interview with leading daily, post his exit confessed that if he had more time in the Bigg Boss house he would have proposed Rashami as his feelings changed inside the house. He also said that he would have actually proposed Rashami on national television as he loves her a lot. He further expressed his wish to go inside the house again and propose.

The audience of the show was, however, a little unimpressed to see the evicted contestants back on the show. Fans expressed their reactions on Twitter and were seen unhappy with the extension. Some netizens felt that there is no point in voting after seeing the wildcard entries while others felt that channel is just promoting Rashami Desai.

Faltu Ka footage De rahe hai Rashmi..!!! Dikh Nahi Rahi hai na aise dikhayenge bf ko lake & all nonsense 💆💆💆or wo arhaan aake sidharth ko target karega..or jaldi bahar bhi Nikal Jayega 😂😂😂😂 — mayuri desai (@mayuri_1984) December 2, 2019

Rashami jaisi lucky contestant koi nahi,Bahar bejho, wapas lao,



Bf ko bahar karo wapas lao



Abhi bas

Trophy baaki hai woh v haath pe de doh abhi Se @ColorsTV Wale



Yeh sab boring fake pyaar ,rona dhona roj roj kaun dekhenge...

Woh v Do mahina 😲😲 — ✤ςωคՐɿɿ✤❤Sidharth❤ (@Invincible_me9) December 2, 2019

