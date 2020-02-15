Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestants Predict The Winner Among The Top Six Finalists

Bigg Boss 13’s Grand Finale is off to a great start as the contestants are excited to know who will be crowned with the title of the winner. The finale started with Salman Khan’s breath-taking performance. Some of the ex-contestants of the season are also present in the finale.

Contestants give their opinion on the top six

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was asked who was less deserving to be in the top six. Devoleena said that all the ones who are in the top six deserve to be there. Bhattacharjee then said that if she had to choose one person, then that would be Arti.

Salman Khan then asked Abu Malik who he thinks will win the title of Bigg Boss. Abu Malik said that the winner will be either Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Meanwhile, Vishal Aditya Singh predicted that Arti Singh will be out of the house first as he believes that she is weakest and followed by Paras Chhabra or Rashami Desai. Himanshi Khurrana was asked if she had to swap places with of one of the finalists, who would it be. Himanshi said that she would have liked to replace Paras.

The show started at 9 pm on February 15. The top six finalists of the show are Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. It will be interesting to see who will be winning season 13 of the show.

