Himanshi Khurana Tells Asim She Is In Committed Relationship With BF Chow

Himanshi Khurrana has been sought after by fellow contestant Asim Riaz since the time she has entered the Bigg Boss house. Himanshi has been quite clear that she is in a committed relationship with a person outside the house. In the episode that aired on November 27, Himanshi revealed her fiance's name.

Himanshi's fiance

Himanshi Khurrana, in the episode, said that Asim Riaz's fondness for her is just from his end; that it is 'ek tarfa'. She tried to explain that nothing would change her mind as she loves and adores her beau. She finally revealed his name to be Chow.

Himanshi talked about how she loves Chow. She also shared that this is the name that she had given him. The cameras gave a close up to a picture of Chow that Himanshi has in the house. Asim also spoke about his thoughts and feelings for Himanshi. He shared that he feels different vibes around him when he sits with Himanshi. He also claimed that he is not himself. Himanshi also revealed that she wants to understand her own feelings around him. Himanshi tried to knock some sense into lovestruck Riaz. She said how Asim will be known as Majnu. She added that she cannot control his feelings but he knows what the reality is.

Himanshi and Asim, who used to initially not be with each other, can be seen in each other's company quite lot in the latest episodes. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi has talked about how she is not hunting for love but for a good friend. She claimed that she would not lose a 9-year relationship for something that will probably last a month.

Himanshi will be celebrating her birthday in today's episode. Asim can be seen wishing Himanshi. He is also seen making a heart-shaped parantha for her:

