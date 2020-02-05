Exclusive- Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Reveals Rashami Desai And Arti Are NOT Good Friends

Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have also successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s premiere on television. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder and controversies provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah who had entered the house as her connection got candid with us for an exclusive interview. She spoke about Rashami Desai and Arti Singh's friendship which seems to have hit a rough patch with the recent times.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She 'hasn't Shown Craze For Captaincy', Reveals Why

Kashmera said that Rashami and Arti are not friends anymore

On this, she said, "Rashami and Arti have never stood up for each other. Rashami wanted to expose her whole relationship with Sidharth through Arti which was not fair. I do not think they are friends anymore." She also spoke about her trying to clear out things between them. She further added, "I did not try to patch them up exactly but I just told them do not pretend to each other. It is either you are friends or not friends."

Kashmera spilled the beans on her 'Mrs Arhaan statement'

She further added, '"There is no need for anyone to look big in anybody's eyes. They should either clear everything out or just simply avoid it. So there is no need to flaunt that you are friends with him or her in the house. It does not look right." We also quipped Kashmera on one of her statements wherein she called Rashami, 'Mrs Arhaan' which led to her being trolled by the Uttaran actor's fans. To that, she said, "Well, that was Rashami's choice and not my choice. They should be angry on Rashami for choosing Arhaan. If tomorrow, she gets married to Arhaan so obviously she will be called as Mrs Arhaan only."

Also Read: If You Set The Bar, I'll Raise It: Sidharth Shukla On Aggression In 'Bigg Boss'

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Shares An Adorable 'Miss You' Post For Asim Riaz

Promo Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.