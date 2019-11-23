Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Evicted, Vishal And Sidharth Get Teary-eyed

The last episode of Bigg Boss 13 which took place on November 22, 2019, saw an unexpected eviction. It all started when Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name one contestant whose contribution to the show has been the lowest. Majority of the contestants named Khesari Lal Yadav. It was then revealed by Bigg Boss that this was an elimination process and that Khesari has been evicted from the house owing to the decision of the housemates. Khesari had began on a slow note and had a tough time building his identity in the house but had recently started playing the game well.

Vishal and Sidharth got teary-eyed on Khesari's eviction

But due to the unfortunate circumstances, he had to leave the house. The contestants were extremely guilty and found themselves responsible for evicting him. Some of the contestants also got teary-eyed, whereas the others broke down on knowing about Khesari leaving the house. Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were among the ones who cried as Khesari bid goodbye to them. Khesari left the house on a good note as he hugged everyone and also apologized to them for hurting anyone's feelings. Sidharth went on to hug him and also called him a nice guy. Himanshi also apologized to Khesari as she had a fight with him sometime back. The Bhojpuri actor had entered the house as a wildcard contestant.

Himanshi became the new captain of the house

Khesari was, however, saved last week from elimination. On his eviction, Vishal broke down while Arti Singh was seen comforting him. Rashmi Desai also revealed that she does not feel guilty about calling Khesari's name for the eviction. She was seen telling Shefali Jariwala and Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she knows where does she stand on the game and her real friends are on the house. The episode saw several high moments in the house. Himanshi Khurrana became the new captain of the house according to the decision of Shefali Jariwala. Shefali chose Himanshi after she accused that Sidharth dragged the frame on purpose so that she gets hurt. The ongoing fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth continued in the last episode too.

