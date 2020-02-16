'Bigg Boss 13' Memes Storm The Internet As Fans Reminisce The Journey Of Contestants

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months on television, Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end. Be it the exciting captaincy tasks or the fun-filled Weekend ka Waar episodes, Bigg Boss 13 is one of the few shows on television which has managed to get the audience hooked. As a four-month-long journey has come to an end on February 15, Fans of Bigg Boss 13 are reminiscing the journey of contestants with memes and funny posts. Here are the details:

Bigg Boss 13 memes takes over social media

Fans have been storming the internet with memes dedicated to Bigg Boss 13, as the show finally ended after completing its glorious run on television and other streaming platforms. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Sidharth Shukla takes the trophy home!

As seen in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan announced Sidharth Shukla the winner of the show. Asim Riaz was the first runner-up and was followed by Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai in the third and fourth positions respectively.

(Image: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh Instagram)

