Bigg Boss 13: Paras Schooled For His Not So Open Minded Comments On Asim-Shefali's Bond

Bigg Boss 13 contestants had to face some tough questions as they were put in the witness box after popular television host and journalist Rajat Sharma conducted the Aap Ki Adalat segment inside the house. While Rashami Desai cleared the air about her relationship with Arhaan Khan as well as Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz also spoke about his broken friendship with Sidharth.

Paras Chhabra too was seen speaking about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri and fellow Bigg Boss 13 housemate Mahira Sharma. Paras defended himself over his statements on Asim and Shefali Jariwala's friendship.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Reveals His Future With Akanksha, Mahira's Reaction Is Unmissable

Paras clears the air about his statements on Asim and Shefali

Rajat Sharma reprimanded Paras for his comments on Shefali and Asim's relationship. However, Paras defended himself by saying that he is quite vocal about anything which 'he feels' is wrong. He also added that he did not like it when Shefali hugged Asim while he wasn't wearing a shirt. Given that Shefali's husband is close friends with Paras, he didn't seem to like Asim and Shefali's friendship inside the house right from the beginning.

Paras also said that he is not quite open-minded about these things. However, Rajat Sharma schooled him by saying that he should not have a problem with Asim and Shefali's equation as he himself gets cozy with Mahira time and again despite being in a committed relationship with Akanksha Puri who is waiting for him outside the house.

Paras has been seen kissing and hugging Mahira on Bigg Boss 13 and has been schooled by his mother too, who warned him to not indulge with Mahira on national television.

Paras spoke about his relationship with Mahira Sharma

While talking about the bond he shares with Mahira in the house, Paras stated that he is very close to her. As he was questioned if their bond will stay on after Bigg Boss 13 is over, Paras added that he wishes to continue the bond 'forever' only if Mahira feels the same. However, if she doesn’t, he won’t force it on her. He also criticized Shehnaaz Gill and revealed that the majority of things said by her doesn't make sense to him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Most Entertaining Moments Of The House This Season

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Reveals He Quit Being Friends With Sidharth Shukla For THIS Reason

Image and Promo Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram, Shefali Jariwala Instagram, Asim Riaz Instagram, Bigg Boss Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.