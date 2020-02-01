Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Himanshi Khurana Falls Unconscious During The Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss 13 has been surrounded by controversies since day one and now it seems like these are almost never-ending. Now with only a few days left for the grand finale, the entry of the 'connections' of the housemates has added an interesting twist to the show. This whole new twist is loved by the audiences and has kept them glued to their screens. Moreover, their entry has completely changed the equation among the housemates for obvious reasons. All the game strategy and changing equations were quite evident in the recently held task too.

Himanshi Khurana faints during the task:

The recent preview of Bigg Boss 13 upcoming episode shows the continuation of the task where the housemates are seen battling it out with each other along with their connections to become the captain of the house. However, this all led to an ugly turn when a few of them got involved in a physical fight. The shocking part was when Himanshi got hurt and fell on the ground lying unconscious. Bigg Boss immediately asked the housemates to stop the task.

All the housemates were shocked and started panicking on seeing Himanshi’s condition. Later in the preview, it is seen that Asim carries her and apparently takes her towards the confession room to get her treated. More details about the episode are awaited and the viewers will have to wait till the next episode to know the circumstances under which the entire incident happened. This season of Bigg Boss has become very popular and is considered among the most successful ones. However, it has also witnessed some of the ugliest fights and physical violence among the housemates in the entire history of Bigg Boss.

Watch the preview here:

Image Courtesy: Himanshi Khurana Instagram

